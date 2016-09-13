iOS 10 update was bricking iPhones and iPads, but Apple says it's fixed now

Update: Apple says the iOS 10 update issue that was bricking devices is now fixed, though anyone who saw their iPhone or iPad freeze up needs to connect to iTunes to finish the install. The iPhone 7 maker also suggests getting in touch with AppleCare if you require further assistance.

"We experienced a brief issue with the software process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability," explains Apple in a statement, via Buzzfeed's John Paczkowski. "The problem was quickly resolved and we apologize to those customers. Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help."

While Apple claims the issue is resolved, users may want to proceed with caution when deciding to update to iOS 10, or wait for the nearest dot release altogether.

One reader got in touch with us to say that when they connected to iTunes to perform the update as directed, they received a message that something was wrong with their phone, rendering it useless.

Several users took to social media to report issues with their iPhones even after the fix was issued. Others, including TechRadar staff, have updated to iOS 10 with no problems at all.

Apple may still be ironing out the kinks in the OTA update, but if you're anxious to get the latest iOS flavor right now, we strongly suggest backing up your phone or tablet before doing so.

Original article below...

Apple officially released iOS 10 earlier today, but widespread reports are coming in that the new operating system is bricking iPhones and iPads.

The problem seems to arise when installing iOS 10 over the air (OTA), and users across social media are reporting issues as they attempt to download it.

Apple Support's Twitter account is seemingly aware of the issue, and is responding to users who complain of bricked devices, asking for more information.

Others have written to 9to5Mac about bricked iProducts; one editor's iPad showed a black screen of doom as he attempted to install the new operating system.

Users are seemingly having success bringing their phones and tablets back to life by plugging them into iTunes on their Mac or PC and restoring the firmware. We'll continue monitoring for more reports of bricked devices and other possible fixes.