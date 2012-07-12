Samsung Galaxy S3 shifts 6.5 million units in three months

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is selling like the modern day hot cake according to a top analysis firm.

French newspaper Les Echos reports that analysts JPMorgan reckon Samsung has shifted 6.5 million Galaxy S3 devices in the second quarter of this year, the period from April to June.

The Samsung Galaxy S3 was always expected to be a big seller, with huge pre-order numbers rumoured, and then Samsung itself saying it expects to reach 10 million sales in July.

Not done yet

The analysts predict that Samsung will easily hit that 10 million total sales this month, and estimate that the Korean firm is on track to shift another 15 million Galaxy S3 handsets in the third quarter of 2012.

These huge sales have been helped by the European and US launches of Samsung's quad-core flagship handset occurring almost at the same time, where as the States had to wait months until it saw the Galaxy S2 last year.

It's unknown how well the Galaxy S3's main rival, the HTC One X, is selling, but it's thought sales are not as strong as Samsung's offering.

Samsung has managed to get a strong foothold in the quad-core mobile market, but it's about to come up against some more challenges in the next few months, as the LG Optimus 4X HD, Huawei Ascend D1 Q and potentially the iPhone 5 make their way into stores.

From Les Echos via InToMobile