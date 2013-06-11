Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 release date in July, and 4G confirmed

The recently announced Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 could be hitting stores next month as high street retailer Carphone Warehouse tips July 2013 for the phone's release.

Carphone has been swift in getting its pre-registration page up for Galaxy Ace 3 and while it says the handset is "expected: July 2013", that date is subject to change.

There's no sign of a price just yet, and tariffs also remain a mystery, but we'd expect the Galaxy Ace 3 to be available for free on contracts starting at around £15-£20 per month.

On your own

Currently it's the only retailer to confirm it will be stocking the low to mid-range Samsung smartphone, with no word from rivals or the major UK networks.

The Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 takes over from the Galaxy Ace 2 and features a 4-inch 480 x 800 display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5MP camera, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and a 1800mAh battery.

On Carphone's site the Galaxy Ace 3 is listed as 4G-enabled, making it the first LTE capable device in Samsung's Ace range, so we wouldn't be surprised if Britain's only 4G network, EE, got on board with this handset.

We're chasing all the major UK networks and retailers to find out whether they'll be stocking the Ace 3, how much it'll go for and when they expect to get it in - so keep your eyes peeled for more updates in the near future.

Samsung should show off this device along with the likes of the Galaxy S4 Active and Galaxy S4 Mini at its London event on June 20, so look out for our hands on Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 review. We'll be upfront: we doubt it will blow your mind.