O2 next to confirm Samsung Galaxy S3

O2 has taken to Twitter to announce it, like Vodafone, will be stocking the 'next Galaxy' smartphone.

Although the effervescent network stopped short of calling it the Galaxy S3, it's hardly a leap to know that's what O2 is talking about.

Now unveiled - check out our hands on: Samsung Galaxy S3 review for all the latest information and pics on the handset.

In the short tweet, O2 exclaims: "Excited about the next Samsung Galaxy? So are we – that's why it'll be coming to O2!"

The network hasn't given any more details away on the new phone, but did confirm that the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event on May 3 would be the place to get all the details.

Bobbing for Apple

The Samsung Galaxy S3 event is a move from the Korean manufacturer to set itself apart from the rest of the mobile industry and essentially 'do an Apple' by creating hype around an unreleased product.

However, the leaks haven't been plugged that well, as we've already seen a supposed video of the new phone, a spec list and a source has also confirmed to TechRadar that the 'Next Galaxy' will be called the Samsung Galaxy S3.

