Nokia Lumia 630 lands in UK with rock bottom price

The Nokia Lumia 630 will arrive in the UK at the affordable SIM-free price of £89.95, putting it in direct competition with the recently announced Moto E.

It also finds itself up against the excellent Lumia 520 which can now be had for £70 SIM-free, creating some competition within Nokia's ranks.

For your small outlay you get a 4.5-inch display, 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 512MB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera and a 1830mAh battery.

Windows inside

That's less RAM, but more internal storage than the Moto E, and like the Motorola the Lumia 630 also comes with a microSD slot which supports cards up to 128GB.

Of course the Lumia 630 comes running Windows Phone 8.1 rather than Android, providing a simpler, easier to learn UI which will appeal to first time users.

In terms of the Nokia Lumia 630 release date you'll be able to get your hands on it on May 29 - which gives the Moto E a good couple of weeks head start after it went on sale on May 13.