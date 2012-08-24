LG video teases new quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro-powered smartphone

The next device in LG's Optimus line of smartphones, the Snapdragon S4 Pro-equipped Optimus G, looks like it's set to be one impressive specimen.

After Qualcomm confirmed on Thursday that the chip maker is collaborating with the Korean device maker on a new smartphone, LG launched a Korean site and video series on Friday that appear to be teasing the Optimus G.

The Optimus phones have been a mixed bag in the past - TechRadar gave the LG Optimus 4X HD a glowing review, while the LG Optimus L3 scored only two of five stars.

But the Optimus G, first rumored earlier this week, will be LG's most powerful device yet, running on the new Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor.

Anyone speak Korean?

The teaser site refers to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon S4 Pro as a "second generation quad-core" chip, with promises of a significant boost in power over current quad-cores.

The video, which seems to be the first of six, appears to feature LG's Korean consumer/brand marketing leader bragging about the new Snapdragon S4 Pro.

The video shows off some realistic-looking games and mentions Adreno 320 graphics, and appears to reference the device's battery life.

If the new Snapdragon S4 Pro is as powerful as they claim, then LG and Qualcomm have got every right to brag.

Rock, paper, LG Optimus G

With the new Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core chip, the LG Optimus G will be twice as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Benchmark tests have corroborated that the chip is indeed far beyond anything currently on the market.

The rest of the phone's specs are equally impressive: Ice Cream Sandwich, 4G LTE and voice over LTE, 2GB of memory, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 4.7-inch screen with LG's True HD IPS tech.

There are murmurs of a September release in Korea, so here's hoping LG reveals the Optimus G (or whatever it ultimately is) at IFA 2102.

Via The Verge