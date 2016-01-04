LG's K Series phones bring gesture-controlled selfies to the midrange

While the LG G Flex 3 may be missing from CES 2016, LG is introducing a whole new K series smartphone line at the annual show in Las Vegas this year.

Debuting the K7 and K10, LG is bringing its Gesture Shot and Gesture Interval Shot features - where you can move your hand in front of the camera clench it into a fist to take a selfie - to the mid-range.

Undoubtedly aimed towards to selfie crowd, both handsets come with front-facing flash, and while the lower-range K7 has only an 8MP camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper, the K10 has a 13MP camera, with 8MP on the front.

The K series

While LG boasts the K series' camera tech, both handsets come in LTE and 3G varieties, with the 4G-ready options getting a bigger bump in specs for both the K10 and K7.

The K10's LTE option sports a 5.3-inch display, either an 1.2GHz or 1.3GHz Quad-Core chipset, a 2,300mAh battery and will come with Android 5.1 Lollipop and 16GB of onboard storage.

The smaller K7 handset will have 5-inch display and will also be powered by Android Lollipop, with the LTE option to also tout a 1.1GHz Quad-Core chipset, 1.5GB of RAM, a 2,125mAh battery and 16GB of storage as well.

LG has yet to announce price and availability for the K7 and K10, but we'll be going hands on with the two phones later this week at CES 2016.