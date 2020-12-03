Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro images and specs officially revealed ahead of launch

The Oppo Reno 5 is being announced on December 10, but between a retailer and Oppo itself sharing some details early, there might not be much left to be announced.

First up, Oppo itself has posted images of both the Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro on its website.

These show glass backs with a quad-lens camera setup, and a punch-hole camera on the front, with the main visual difference between the Reno 5 and the Reno 5 Pro being that the latter has a curved screen, while the former's is flat.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Along with the images there's also a handful of specs, revealing that both phones have a 64MP main camera, 65W fast charging, and 5G support.

That's quite a lot for Oppo to reveal early, but JD.com (a Chinese retailer) has gone a step further, additionally revealing that both models apparently come with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Between the two sites we also know that both the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro come in a choice of blue, black, or a multicolored option you can see above. Both models can be reserved now on these sites, though only in China, and with no word on when the phones will ship.

The Oppo Reno 5 in blue and black (Image credit: JD.com)

While we now have a good idea about many aspects of the Reno 5 range, there are still some things left for Oppo to confirm or reveal on December 10.

For one thing, only two models are mentioned here, but a previous report suggests there might also be a Reno 5 Pro Plus.

There are also plenty of gaps in our specs knowledge, but rumors suggest the Reno 5 will have a 6.43-inch screen while both the Pro and Pro Plus will have a bigger 6.55-inch display.

In terms of performance, the Reno 5 is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno 5 Pro may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus, and the Reno 5 Pro Plus might get the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Finally, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is rumored to pack in a 4,250mAh battery.

We'll know for sure whether these leaks are right soon, and TechRadar will bring you all the official Oppo Reno 5 details as soon as the range is announced.

