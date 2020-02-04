Oops! Apple helps leak the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds

After revealing software appeared on Apple’s App Store, Samsung confirmed that a new-and-improved version of its true wireless earbuds, called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, will be launching soon.

While it was live only briefly, the iOS app’s page noted that the upcoming 'buds are compatible with the iPhone 7 and newer as long as they're all running iOS 10 or higher. Samsung confirmed in a statement that the company is "excited to introduce Galaxy Buds+ soon," according to CNET .

Given that Samsung Unpacked 2020 is coming February 11, and that the original Samsung Galaxy Buds launched at Unpacked 2019 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, we’re betting ‘soon’ to mean at this year’s event where we’re expecting to get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S20. Heck, we even heard the Buds Plus will come free with the new flagship smartphone.

Unfortunately, the app page did not reveal anything about the true wireless earbuds beyond a photo, though the presence of the iOS app means iPhone owners will have more control over the Galaxy Buds Plus (like updating software) than before. Luckily, a specs leak just dropped.

Galaxy Buds Plus leak: more battery, smaller size?

Hours after news broke about Samsung’s official confirmation of the Galaxy Buds Plus, noted leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a spec sheet comparing the original models with the new ones. Best of all: they're allegedly only $20 more (around £15 / AU$29) than the original model.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Assuming the leak is true, the Galaxy Buds Plus will have nearly twice the battery life (11 hours, with an additional 11 hours in the case) and will charge faster (recharging for 3 minutes gives an hour of playtime) than the originals.

They’ll allegedly pack a two-way dynamic speaker (woofer + tweeter), an extra outer microphone, and have additional Spotify interaction with the outside touch pad.

That’s a lot to boast, though the spec sheet didn’t mention whether noise cancelling – a key feature in the AirPods Pro – would be coming to the new version. Sadly, rumors anticipate it won’t.