Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will come free with Galaxy S20 Plus – if you preorder

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus will reportedly come free when you preorder one of the brand's more expensive S20 smartphones, which are due to be unveiled on February 11 at Samsung's Unpacked 2020.

A promotional image posted by renowned tipster Evan Blass shows off the new true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, while text at the top of the image reads: "Preorder now and get Galaxy Buds+ for free."

It doesn't look as though preorders for the regular Galaxy S20 will qualify for this offer – although, it's important to note that Samsung hasn't yet verified whether the promotional image is authentic, and we probably won't find out for sure until February 11.

(Image credit: Samsung / @evleaks)

Lots of leaks

Based on the leaked image, it appears that the new Galaxy Buds Plus will sport a very similar design to their predecessors, with slick pearlescent housings and adjustable silicone eartips.

There's been a number of leaks in the run up to Samsung's new true wireless earbud's launch date, including a purported lack of noise cancellation.

According to a report by SamMobile, the second-gen true wireless earbuds won't be as big an upgrade as we were hoping for, eschewing the AirPods Pro-style noise-cancelling tech we were expecting. Prolific tech leaker @UniverseIce made the same claims in early January, too.

It's possible that Samsung is planning to release a more premium version of the Galaxy Buds Plus in the future, which come with noise cancellation – this would allow the brand to offer two models at different price points, like Apple does with the original AirPods and AirPods Pro.

The new Galaxy Buds Plus will also reportedly boast a much longer battery life than their predecessors, at 12 hours from a single charge.

An FCC filing for the new buds revealed that they'll use 300mAh batteries, while the charging case will use 600mAk batteries; the original Galaxy Buds used 150mAh and 300mAh batteries respectively.

Of course, we'll need to wait until February 11 to find out exactly what the new true wireless earbuds will offer, but at this rate, there won't be many surprises at Samsung Unpacked 2020.