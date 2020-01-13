OnePlus just confirmed it's working on 120Hz screen tech

OnePlus has yet to reveal any specifics about its next flagship phone, but a new teaser from the company's CEO suggests it will feature 120Hz screen tech.

In a post on Chinese social networking website Weibo, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said the company had "completed research and development" on 120Hz screen tech.

The average smartphone display has a refresh rate of 60Hz, so this technology should allow for faster image refreshes that will be useful in mobile gaming and can make actions like scrolling through your Facebook feed feel much smoother.

OnePlus has already included 90Hz screen tech on most of its phones released in 2019, so 120Hz is the next logical step and we've seen competing companies like Razer do this on phones before.

Although Lau didn't mention the company's 2020 flagship phones in the post, OnePlus is planning on hosting what it's calling a Screen Technology Communication Meeting in China to further discuss the tech.

It would be an odd move for OnePlus to so brazenly talk about the technology publicly and not use the 120Hz tech on at the least the OnePlus 8 Pro.

We're currently not expecting to see the OnePlus 8 family until May, and that's likely when we'll see all the new tech from the company officially unveiled.

Via Android Central