One of our favorite Chromebooks is the star of this fantastic Cyber Monday laptop deal

When we sit back and think of the ideal Chromebook, we imagine something that's affordable, speedy and can convert into a tablet to take advantage of the best Android apps available on the platform.

So, when we see the Asus Chromebook Flip be the star of a Cyber Monday deal as good as this, we simply can't help but be excited. Not in the US? Scroll down to find the best Asus Chromebook Flip deals in your neighborhood.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the Asus Chromebook Flip for just $469, equipped with an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC drive. That might not seem like a lot when it comes to specs, but this is a Chromebook we're talking about.

Asus Chromebook Flip: $569 $469 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is hands down one of the best Chromebooks on the market, as it doesn't compromise on speed or build quality, while maintaining an excellent price. This Cyber Monday laptop deal makes it an even better bargain at $469.View Deal

This Chromebook is currently our #2 pick out of the entire Chromebook market, and was our top pick for a long time, too. Not only is it more than powerful enough to do everything a Chromebook needs to do, but it's packed with one of the best displays in the game. Pair that with an excellent keyboard and plenty of port, and it just makes sense why it's such a popular device.

If you're looking for a Chromebook that you can show off in your local coffee shop, this is the Chromebook to go for. The only reason anyone should skip this is if they absolutely need to install Windows 10 programs. But, really, you'd be surprised at how much Chrome OS is capable of these days.

Today's best Asus Chromebook Flip deals No price information Check PricePanda SG