New Zealand vs Namibia live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

All ready looking imperious after soundly beating South Africa and Canada in their opening 2019 Rugby World Cup matches, New Zealand are set to flex their might today against the tournament's rank outsiders. You can watch all the action as it happens no matter where you are in the world with our New Zealand vs Namibia live stream guide below.

Can Namibia cast aside their whipping boys tag and avert a cricket score scenario, or will the All Blacks be their ruthless selves and run up a World Cup record score?

Live stream New Zealand vs Namibia - where and when This Pool B clash takes place today at the 49,970 capacity Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo. The game kicks off at 1.45pm JST local time - that's a 4.45pm NZST start for All Blacks fans watching from home and an early 6.45am kick-off for folk tuning in from Namibia. It's on at 5.45am BST if you're in the UK, by the way.

Looking every inch the defending champs in their 63-0 win over Canada in their last outing, New Zealand will be looking to make two games on the bounce without conceding in Tokyo today.

Today's match provides another opportunity for fringe players to make a claim for a place in the All Blacks starting line up. Its also an opportunity to ease back in lock Brodie Retallick from injury, who has now recovered from the disclosed shoulder he sustained against South Africa back in July.

Namibia have crashed to defeat against Italy and South Africa in the first two World Cup matches, scoring just 25 points across both games. With one eye on next weekend's clash with Italy, coach Steve Hansen has rotated his squad and will be sending his side out today with the key goal of keeping things respectable.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup New Zealand vs Namibia live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to watch the All Blacks live in New Zealand

Today's Pool B game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. The game is set to start at 5.15pm NZST on Sunday afternoon. If you're not fussed about watching the action as it happens, TVNZ will be showing the match in full, free-to-air, one hour after kick-off. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport or TVNZ, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to stream New Zealand vs Namibia live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 5.15am BST and kick-off at a 5.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Namibia in Australia

Today's match will be shown exclusively live in Australia on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 2.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Namibia in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 9.45pm PT and 12.45am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

