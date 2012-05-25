Dell Latitude 10 Windows 8 tablet could be a beast

Dell is reportedly readying its Windows 8 tablet and it's going to have the power to take on the big boys.

According to Neowin, the Dell Latitude 10 will sport a 10.1-inch display (not 10.8- inches as reported elsewhere), a dual-core Intel "Clove Trail" Atom processor, 2GB RAM, up to 128GB SSD internal memory, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front facing camera and of course the Windows 8 operating system.

An interesting feature on the Latitude 10 is that it will have a removable battery, with two different sizes being offer. A smaller (and we assume lighter) version will provided 6-7 hours of usage and a larger (and heavier?) offering 10-12 hours.

Internet on the go

The leak also shows the Latitude 10 supporting both Wi-Fi and mobile data connections, allowing you to get online on the move via a SIM card.

Microsoft is expected to launch its Windows 8 operating system in October, with interfaces for PCs, tablets and mobile phones all being offered.

There's no word on potential pricing, but we reckon it will come in at the new iPad end of the scale – so you best start saving up now.

We expect to see a raft of manufacturers release Windows 8 tablets at the time of launch, and the Dell Latitude 10 looks set to be one of them.

From Neowin