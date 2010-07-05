LG announces plans for Android tablet

LG has revealed it is working on an Android-based tablet and hopes to release it in the fourth quarter of the year.

This little snippet of news was announced alongside two new phones – the LG Optimus Chic and LG Optimus One.

Both these handsets share the same name as the UK released LG Optimus, which also has the not-very sexy moniker of the LG GT540.

Tablet time

Since the launch of the Apple iPad, there have been a number of manufacturers who have announced that tablet PCs are in the offing.

Dell was quick to market with its Slate and there's also the Samsung Tab Android tablet, which has been spotted in the wild a few times.

LG is hoping that the tablet will be in the shops before Christmas, while both the LG Optimus Chic and LG Optimus One will both supporting Android 2.2.

Speaking about the new handsets, Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Compan, said: "The LG Optimus Series is aimed at challenging the notion that one device can meet the needs of many.

"At LG, we believe in providing people with many different choices because our customers are not all alike. We want to provide devices that suit all needs and simplify people's lives."

As for the LG Android tablet, LG is boasting that it "will deliver vastly superior performance than other similar devices currently on the market while still managing to be thinner and lighter than competing devices."

'Thinner and lighter' than the iPad, eh? Sounds good to us.