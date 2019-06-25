Microsoft and Intel will continue to support Huawei laptops

Both Microsoft and Intel have confirmed that they will continue to support Huawei laptops despite the Chinese company’s blacklisting by the US Government.

This will be welcome news for anyone who owns a Huawei laptop, as there was the worry that since the US government’s decision, those laptops would stop getting major updates for Windows 10.

Microsoft had been tight-lipped about its support of Huawei laptops, refusing to confirm or deny that it would block Windows 10 updates – much like how Google blocked Android updates on Huawei’s smartphones.

Although Microsoft stopped selling Huawei laptops from its store (only to start selling them again not long after), its silence on whether or not it will provide Windows 10 updates for the hardware going forward was very concerning.

Although Huawei makes some of the best laptops in the world right now, if they couldn’t download important Windows 10 updates, they’d be practically useless.

It’s good that Microsoft has finally clarified things, and has provided a statement to PCWorld that says: “We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. Our initial evaluation of the US Department of Commerce’s decision on Huawei has indicated we may continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices.”

This is the strongest indication yet that Microsoft will continue to provide updates for Huawei laptops.

Intel on Intel

Intel has also confirmed to PCWorld that it will continue to provide security updates and drivers for Huawei laptops.

The fact that these two companies are continuing to patch Huawei laptops means that owners of those devices don’t need to worry that they will be vulnerable to future security risks.

It also means that if you see a bargain on a Huawei laptop, you can buy it knowing that you’ll continue to get updates and support for the foreseeable future.

With the recent uncertainty surrounding future support for Huawei laptops, you may notice some very impressive price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.