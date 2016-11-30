Meizu Pro 6 Plus is the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in disguise

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is no more, but those still yearning for a slice of premium phablet action could be in luck as the Meizu Pro 6 Plus has just been launched.

With a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 8890 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and a heart rate monitor the spec sheet looks almost identical to the Note 7.

The Meizu Pro 6 Plus doesn’t come with an S Pen stylus alternative, and its styling is more iPhone 7 Plus than Note 7 – but there’s no doubting the similarity in specs, especially as it’s Samsung’s own chip powering the show.

The battery is a touch smaller on the Pro 6 Plus at 3,400mAh (the Note 7 is 3,500mAh), while the cameras front and back have a lesser aperture rating than the Samsung - we'd expect this is translate to poorer picture quality.

The Pro 6 Plus comes in 64GB and 128GB variants, while its vital statistics come in at 155.6 x 77.3 x 7.3mm and 158g. That makes it slightly taller and wider than the Note 7, but also thinner and lighter.

On screen things will certainly be different to Samsung’s TouchWiz interface, with Meizu’s new Flyme 6 OS sitting on top of Android which the firm claims has over 400 new features “ including a revamped picture capturing process and a reworked lost phone finding assistant.”

You'll be able to get the Meizu Pro 6 Plus from Amazon in the UK, but we're still waiting to hear how much it will set you back.

We have contacted Meizu for more information and will update this article once we've heard back.