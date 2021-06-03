Massive OnePlus Nord CE leak just revealed all the specs ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord CE is among the most anticipated smartphones of the next few months. Ahead of its launch next week, a big leak has shed light on almost every spec that we didn't yet know.

With the unveiling set for June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will expand the company’s smartphone lineup to a new lower price point in Europe and India. While we already knew some of the key specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, if this leak is correct then there’s very little left to our imagination.

This new development comes courtesy of Yogesh, who has been a somewhat reliable source with previous leaks. This leak states that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a relatively compact 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Not just that, there will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

I missed some stuff 🤦🏻• 70% Charge in 30 mins• Mono speaker• UFS2.1 storage sadlyJune 2, 2021 See more

As for the cameras, the leaker expects the Nord CE 5G to sport a triple-sensor array, with a 64MP primary camera (OmniVision), an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera.

While being thinner than the original Nord at 7.9mm and also having the headphone jack, he says that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Interestingly, this leak says it'll be called 'Warp Charge 30T Plus', which has never been mentioned before. According to the source, it should be able to offer a 70% charge in 30 minutes.

On to the disappointing stuff: the phone is said to come with a single mono loudspeaker, UFS 2.1 storage and no alert slider. But considering that the OnePlus Nord CE is expected to be priced low, some of this could be justifiable.

Apart from these, the only thing that we have no idea about is its design. But looking at the last few OnePlus offerings, we don’t expect anything drastically different and we may hear about big design changes with the OnePlus Nord 2.

Take this leak with a pinch of salt for now as there's no gurantee this will be accurate when the phone is announced, but it seems that this may be our best look yet at what to expect on June 10.

Via MySmartPrice