Realme 9 Pro launch live blog: Realme's new cheap phones are arriving soon
But is a non-Pro coming?
By Tom Bedford last updated
Today is the day: the Realme 9 Pro is set to launch to the world, as well as perhaps a sibling or two, as we know that multiple mobiles are coming.
Realme has been busy teasing this launch event for a while, and it’s set to kick off later today at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm GMT / 11pm ACT - but Realme doesn’t sell its phones in the US so we don’t imagine many will be waking up early to see this event.
You can watch the launch live stream via YouTube, but we’ve got a better proposition for you on this page. We’ll be live blogging the event, including pre-show coverage and post-show analysis, to give you everything you need to know about the two new phones.
We already know some information about the phones, particularly regarding the higher-end Realme 9 Pro Plus: the company has confirmed that it’ll have a color-changing rear design as well as a built-in heart rate sensor.
But there’s a lot more we have to find out including cameras, price, and if there’s anything coming beyond the Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus. So stay tuned for all that information.
One hour to launch - if you want to slow-cook a snack, now's the time to start.
Since this is the ‘Realme 9 Pro’ launch, does that mean we won’t see a non-Pro version?
It seems that way, but presumably this doesn’t mean a standard Realme 9 doesn’t exist, because that simply wouldn’t make sense. Surely you can’t have a Pro version if you don’t have a normal version.
Perhaps we’ll see that in the coming weeks - we imagine Realme will drop it under the radar a little bit, maybe with a quick press release, but we’ll still report on it when it appears.
The other feature Realme had already announced is that the Pro Plus will get a heart rate sensor.
What’s the point in this? Well, we’re not entirely sure, since phone-based sensors won’t exactly be accurate, not compared to proper tech or even just fitness trackers.
But we have seen phones with this feature before, namely older Samsung flagships, so perhaps there is an audience for them. Or perhaps not - Samsung dropped heart rate monitors a few years back.
One of the features Realme has already teased for the 9 Pro Plus is its color-changing back, which apparently changes look in sunlight.
Looking out the window right now, we can tell that this feature wasn’t designed with UK buyers in mind, because we haven’t had a single drop of sunshine in about five days.
We'll still be covering the Realme 9 Pro global launch as normal, because hopefully we'll get international pricing and availability.
But if you want everything there is to know about the phones right away, like their specs and cameras, you can check out coverage from TechRadar's Indian Bureau here.
So, something quite weird has happened... The Realme 9 Pro has already launched.
Turns out, in India, the phone launch event was a couple of hours ago - a live stream of the launch has already been published. Realme has told us that this was an India-only launch, with the global one happening soon.
Realme has previously had an India-first approach, and the brand is huge in the country, but we imagine the interest in the launch later today will be hugely diminished as a result. People aren't going to tune into a launch if they can get all the details hours before.
There’s a lot we’d like the company to debut, if it was going to show off more tech today.
Firstly, we’re big fans of the Realme GT line of powerful mid-rangers, so we’d like to see the GT 2 soon, or the rumored GT Fold.
In 2021, the company unveiled MagDart which is a magnetic charging solution for its phones - think Apple’s MagSafe but with a slightly different name. We haven’t seen a phone released with this tech, and we’d be keen to.
Finally, we saw the company’s first tablet last year in the Realme Pad, but it’s a budget slate - we want to see the company try something more powerful and flashy in the tablet space soon.
So what are we expecting to debut at the Realme 9 Pro launch? Well, that phone and the Pro Plus, obviously. But anything else?
We’ve no idea for sure, but our gut instinct is ‘no’. The reason? MWC 2022, an annual smartphone conference, is coming up at the end of February, and Realme has confirmed that it’s attending.
So if Realme had more devices coming up soon, it’d make more sense for the brand to save them for MWC, and just debut the Realme 9 Pro devices now. In fact, we’re surprised the company didn’t save its new phones for MWC anyway.
Welcome to our live blog! The Realme event kicks off a little earlier than others - in the UK, we're used to our early afternoon launches, but this one takes place on the dot at midday.
That means less live blogging and more action!
