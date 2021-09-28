Amazon event 2021 live blog: here's what being announced today

Our Amazon liveblog is ready to capture every moment of the announcement-filled day for the online retailer. The event happening virtually today in a few moments.

Our real-time liveblog and up-to-the-minute news coverage of the event as soon as it kicks off on today, Tuesday, September 28th at 12pm EST / 9am PST / 5pm BST.

In previous years, this is the place we’ve seen upgrades to the Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Show and Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers – but also some more eclectic surprises like the Alexa Wall Clock, Echo Frames and the Amazon Smart Microwave.

The Amazon event news tends to be all over the place and, at least in years past, has spanned two hours. It's a great lead-in to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.