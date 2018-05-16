LG V35 ThinQ specs could be almost identical to LG G7 ThinQ’s

The LG G7 ThinQ only recently landed but another LG flagship could be coming very soon, as the LG V35 ThinQ has been widely rumored, most recently in a leaked specs sheet.

But based on the specs we’re seeing, which were shared by Words of Tech, the LG V35 ThinQ could be very, very similar to the G7 ThinQ.

Apparently it has a 6-inch 1440 x 2880 screen, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a pair of 16MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, 128GB of storage, a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 8.1.

These specs are a lot like the LG G7 ThinQ's. Credit: Words of Tech

Similar in almost every way

That would make the screen an ever so slightly different size to the LG G7 ThinQ’s 6.1-inch 1440 x 3120 display, but otherwise the specs are basically identical (though the 6GB/128GB version of the G7 ThinQ might not be available in all regions).

We’ve previously heard that the LG V35 ThinQ might have a 6-inch screen and two 16MP cameras, so this could all be true, but as this latest leak is simply a specs list it could also easily be fake.

It would seem odd for LG to launch two such similar phones, but then if the LG V35 ThinQ is coming out soon, as has also been rumored, the company might understandably not want to make it a big upgrade on the G7 ThinQ. And it could still be a small upgrade, as if nothing else the V35 ThinQ might have an OLED screen rather than an LCD one.

