Latest Google Pixel 4a leak shows how powerful it'll be with 6GB of RAM

The rumored Google Pixel 4a is almost here, as it's expected to be unveiled on May 22, but ahead of that we now have a better idea of its power.

That's because the phone has now been spotted on Geekbench's benchmarking software, and the device scored a respectable single-core score of 2,529 and multi-core score of 6,366.

The leak comes directly from Geekbench's website, which lists a device called the Google Sunfish - a commonly known codename for the Pixel 4a - which shows the scores above.

It's worth mentioning that this score was found when running Geekbench 4 software on the device, which gives different results to Geekbench 5 software.

We ran Geekbench 4 testing on the Google Pixel 3a and it gave a multi-core score of 5,070, so expect this to be much more powerful than that device. That said, a listing for the Google Pixel 4 using Geekbench 4 software shows that phone had a multi-core score of 7,992, so the Pixel 4a won't be able to compete with that.

Exactly what chipset will be powering the Google Pixel 4a is a little unclear. Some leaks have suggested it will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, while others have speculated it may be the Snapdragon 765. It's also expected to have 6GB of RAM and is listed with that much in this benchmark.

If it's the Snapdragon 765 chipset, the Pixel 4a could become an affordable 5G phone, as that chipset is capable of running the next-gen internet technology that's mostly reserved for top-end phones.

The Pixel 4a is expected to carry a price tag of $399 / £399 / AU$649, around the same as the recently launched iPhone SE and a few of Samsung’s mid-tier A-series smartphones.

Via WccfTech