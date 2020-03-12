LASK vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League 2020 football online from anywhere

This crucial Europa League round of 16 fixture will be played behind closed doors, due to Coronavirus concerns, but fear not - you can watch all the action from home by following our LASK vs Manchester United live stream guide.

LASK are having something of a fairytale first season in the Europa League, having beaten Dutch side AK Alkmaar in the last round to seal today's glamour match against storied United. In fact, tonight's match marks not only the first competitive meeting between LASK and Man United, but the Linz club's first encounter with an English team ever.

LASK vs Man United live stream - where and when Today's Europa League game takes place at the (largely empty) 21,005-capacity Linzer Stadion with kick-off at 6.55pm CET local time. That makes it a 5.55pm GMT start for viewers in the UK and a 1.55pm ET or 10.55 am PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 4.55am AEDT Friday morning start for the truly devoted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men will go into the match full of confidence, following their 2-0 win in the Manchester derby on Sunday, which stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Eric Bailly and new-boy Odion Ighalo look set to start, while Scott McTominay's goal as a sub in the derby may have also earned him a midfield berth in Man United's starting XI this evening. January's star signing, Bruno Fernandes, should be a given to feature and has in fact already played LASK this season when he was still at Sporting Lisbon.

Read on to find out how to watch what looks set to be fascinating Europa League encounter, no matter where you are in the world, with our guide to getting a LASK vs Manchester United live stream.

Here's how to live stream the Premier League

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, there's no need to worry. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and you can see our recommendations of the very best VPN services currently available. Or, you can head straight to our number one pick - ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its security, speed and ease-of-use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN now and get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to watch a LASK vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 5.15pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT has finally introduced a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream LASK vs Manchester United in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's showdown in Austria. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, or by using its companion app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 1.55pm ET or 10.55am ET. Out of the country? Just use a VPN to tune into Europa League games just as you would in your home state.



Catch all your favorites with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

How to live stream Man United for free in tonight's Europa League game

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Club Brugges and Man United. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget that by using a VPN you can still enjoy that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream LASK vs Manchester United in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one a VPN to watch the coverage from another nation - only fair as you already pay for the service back home. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 4.55am AEDT Friday morning start.

How to watch a LASK vs United live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 5.55am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app - and Kiwis who find themselves away from home can access their usual streaming by using a VPN.

How to live stream Man United in the Europa League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Austria is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 11.35pm New Delhi time SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV . Anyone abroad can use a VPN to watch just the Indian football coverage just as they would from the comfort of their own home.