Kovalev vs Yarde live stream: how to watch today's boxing online from anywhere

Undefeated British fighter Anthony Yarde gets his first chance to land a world title tonight with a showdown tonight against Sergey Kovalev in the WBO light-heavyweight champ's hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia. You can live stream Yarde vs Kovalev as it happens - it's even FREE to do so in some areas.

Sergey Kovalev vs Anthony Yarde - when and where What date is it? Tonight is fight night! Saturday, August 24 has arrived and the fighters are ready to rumble. What time is it? The main event is expected to start no earlier than midnight local time in Russia - so that should mean the action will kick off around 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. Where is it? The venue for tonight's fight is the 7,500 capacity Traktor Sport Palace in Russia, the regular home of Kontinental Hockey League team Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Now 28-years-old, Londoner Yarde has notched up 18 straight wins - all but one via knockout - and a growing reputation in the UK, but tonight marks his first major test on the international stage.

Kovalev, 36, is a three-time world champion at light-heavyweight and has fought for a world title in each of his last 15 bouts.

Along with the intimidating atmosphere of an eastern Russia home crowd cheering on their hero, Yarde must also contend with a well-focused opponent who has plenty riding on tonight's fight - a big money match up with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez looks the the likely reward for Kovalev should he see off Yarde.

You can live stream Yarde vs Kovalev fight anywhere in the world using the guide below.

Watch the boxing from outside your country

If you're looking to watch tonight's fight but you're out of the country, your plans may be scuppered. That's because broadcasters geo-block their coverage if you try to watch your domestic TV from abroad.

But there's a clever workaround for this, which is perfectly legal (assuming the broadcaster's Ts&Cs allow it) and it involves using a piece of software called a VPN - better that than trying to get some dodgy stream from Reddit.

At the time of writing, it doesn't appear any Aussie broadcaster is set to show the Yarde vs Kovalev fight live. As an alternative you could try downloading a VPN service and then signing up for an option from another country. We'll be sure to update this section if we hear anything differently.