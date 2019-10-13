Japan vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Will this be the match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup? Both teams will fancy their chances in what looks likely to be a winner-takes-all battle for qualification into the quarter-finals. It looks set to be an enthralling match, and you can watch all the action live and in full in no matter where you are in the world, by following our Japan vs Scotland live stream guide below.

Japan go into the game with a 100% record and their fate in their own hands, while Scotland have to win to seal a place in the knockout phase.

Live stream Japan vs Scotland - where and when This Pool A clash takes place at the 72,327 capacity International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City. Today's game kicks off at 7.45pm JST local time - that's a 11.45am BST start for Scotland fans watching from home.

The Scots will likely argue that they go into today's game with less pressure on their shoulders than their opponents today who have the weight of being host nation resting on them.

They'll also be buoyed with their recent free-scoring displays which has seen them score an impressive 95 points in their last two matches. Furthermore, Head coach Gregor Townsend has the luxury of an almost full-strength squad at his disposal, with only Duncan Taylor an injury doubt going into today's game.

You sense Japan will need to match the level of performance they gave against Ireland to see off the improving Scots. Can they pull off another shock and make it out of the pool stage for the first time in their history?

You can watch all the action from this crucial game from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Japan vs Scotland live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream the Scotland game live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing every match of the tournament free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool A match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 11.20am. BST and kick-off at a 11.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Japan vs Scotland in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Japan vs Scotland live in New Zealand

This Pool A game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show every match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per game. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 10.45pm NZST on Sunday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to live stream Japan vs Scotland in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for the match is at 6.45am ET and 3.45am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Japan vs Scotland in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 12.45pm SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

Live stream Japan vs Scotland in Canada