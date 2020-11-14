Italy v Scotland live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations Cup rugby from anywhere today

The first weekend of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, brings together an improving Scottish side and an under pressure Italian team desperate to maintain their international status.

The home side come into this game having lost their 27th consecutive Six Nations match, notching up five straight defeats and a points difference of -134 this season. With growing calls that they should be replaced in that tournament by Georgia thanks to their recent lacklustre performances, a good showing for the Italians in this new competition appears vital.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch Italy vs Scotland online and get a Nations Cup live stream today - including for FREE in many places!

Italy v Scotland live stream This first round, 2020 Autumn Nations Cup Group B clash takes place on Saturday, November 14 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence. Kick off is set for 1.45pm CET local time, making it a 12:45pm GMT start for folk tuning in from Scotland and the rest of the UK and Ireland. Coverage in the UK is via Amazon Prime - and with the help of a good VPN, you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and watch just like you would at home.

Scotland ended the Six Nations last month on a high, beating Wales to take the Doodie Cup and will look to take advantage of the current Azzurri turmoil.

Gregor Townsend has injuries to frontline fly-halves Finn Russell and Adam Hastings, prompting a long-awaited return to the side for Duncan Weir, with the Worcester 10 back for his first start since 2016.

If the Italians are to spring a surpsise they will need to somehow contain Scotland’s enterprising play at the breakdown, but on current showings this seem unlikely and a comfortable win for the visitors seems the inevitable outcome.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Italy v Scotland live stream - including how to watch Autumn Nations Cup matches online in the UK for FREE.

How to watch an Italy v Scotland Autumn Nations Cup live stream FREE in the UK this weekend

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including this Italy v Scotland clash, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all of today's action from Florence at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Italy vs Scotland Autumn Nations Cup free online and live stream rugby in the US today

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament via Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs, as well as on the FloSports iOS and Android apps. But of course you'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. Today's Italy vs Scotland match kicks off at 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT on Saturday morning. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Autumn Nations Cup rugby live stream: how to watch Italy vs Scotland in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia, including today's game in Florence. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Kick-off for this match Down Under is 11.45pm AEDT on Saturday night. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sports . Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Kick-off for those looking to watch the game in New Zealand is set for 1.45am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.