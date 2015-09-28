10 best Google Chrome tips, tricks and time savers

Netscape Navigator may have started many people surfing the web some 21 years ago but nowadays Google Chrome is king of the waves.

Celebrating its seventh birthday this month (September 2015), Google's gateway to the web launched back in 2008 and was the first mainstream browser to combine the address bar and search box – and so it came to pass that the 'omnibox' was born. Amen.

Its speedy UI has since propelled Chrome to be the world's most popular internet browser, responsible for over half of all desktop, console and tablet page requests according to the number-crunchers at StatCounter GlobalStats.

Simple and uncluttered it may be, but if you're happy to invest time scratching beneath its shiny surface then Chrome will reward you with power-user features aplenty. Let's take a look at some of Chrome's best hidden gems.