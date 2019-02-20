Intel invites you help it develop its future graphics cards

Intel graphics cards aren’t here yet and won’t be for awhile, but Intel is already trying to build up a community around them.

Today Intel has launched a new community program it calls “The Odyssey,” which will allow users to discuss and share their ideas of how the company should develop its upcoming graphics cards.

This is more than a journey. It is an Odyssey to improve visual computing experiences. But we can’t do it alone. We invite our community to join us. https://t.co/aj1vaq79vr #JoinTheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/s0uQcChWJ6February 20, 2019

In its mission statement, Intel officially says that The Odyssey is a “community-based program designed to facilitate two-way conversation where Intel will listen, engage and bring along a genuinely passionate community on a journey into a better visual experience.

"Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in hardware and software platform technologies, as well as industry collaborations that’ll enhance the content creation and gaming experience.”

GPUs for the people, by the people

AMD and Nvidia both have their respective groups of followers, but Intel appears to be extending an open hand to getting its community onboard even as it’s developing its future products.

Initially, The Odyssey will function as a mailing list and anyone can sign up for the program here. Intel is also holding a kick-off community event at the Gaming Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco on March 20th.

In the future, the Intel will also inform those on its Odyssey mailing of the latest developments as well as invites to company-sponsored events. At these online and offline events, users will be able to speak with Intel executives and developers.

Hopefully we’ll hear more about Intel’s graphics cards in the near future.