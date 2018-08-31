IFA 2018 awards: best of the show

There’s been a heap of top tech shown off at IFA 2018 in Berlin - from the latest smart speakers, to state-of-the-art watches and top-of-the-line TVs. There’s a lot to take in, but don’t worry because we’ve scouted the halls, booths and conferences to bring you the very best in our IFA 2018 awards.

Some tough choices were made but our team of crack judges got their heads together to really thrash out which deserved our nod - so here are the winners of TechRadar’s IFA 2018 awards.

Best in Show: LG 8K OLED

LG won the show for us, launching the first OLED TV with captivating 8K resolution at IFA 2018. Although the TV is way out of the average person’s price range, retailing at £20,000 (around $25,000 / AU$35,000), the screen is undeniably stunning - providing picture clarity from every angle.

No wonder LG called the 8K OLED the “pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology”.

Here’s our first look at the LG 8K OLED TV

Best Smartphone: Sony Xperia XZ3

Yes, Sony's new Xperia XZ3 is similar to the Xperia XZ2, but brand new screen technology really gives it an edge over the competition.

The Xperia XZ3 has a vivid new OLED display and improved design that sets it apart - and certainly caught our eye with refined edges and more focus on the things that matter to consumers.

Check out our hands on Sony Xperia XZ3 review

Best TV: Samsung 8K QLED (Q900)

Samsung announced its first 8K QLED TV, the Q900R (Q900FN in the US), at IFA 2018. We loved that the mammoth TV remains sleek, despite its 85-inch size (65, 75 and 82-inch for those in the UK), providing amazing clarity and the ability to make even low-resolution content look good.

You may be wondering why LG won best in show but not best TV? We judged that because the Samsung is a TV you'll be able to buy soon, and it’s not as conceptual as the LG, it was a more just winner of the best TV award.

Find out more with our hands on Samsung Q900R 8K QLED TV review

Best in Home Theater: Harman Kardon Citation range

Harman Kardon’s speaker range is the epitome of sleek and sophisticated design - but the exterior isn’t all that impressed us.

All speakers in the range have built-in Google Assistant, meaning you can ask the smart speaker questions, use it to set reminders, control media from it and much more.

If that’s not enough, they also come with a high-resolution LCD touchscreen and Chromecast built-in - plus nice sound indeed.

Best in Smart Home: Sonos Amp

It’s taken Sonos over 10 years to update its Sonos Connect Amp - but the wait was worth it. The new product is a redesigned Sonos amp, with has twice the power of the old Connect amp.

The Sonos Amp will cover all your audio needs, with the ability to stream music, an HDMI port on the back and audio inputs. In addition, it supports AIrPlay 2 and has a new design which allows it to fit inside a rack, be mounted on the wall or just exhibited as a decor.

For more information, check out our first look at the Sonos Amp

Best smart speaker: Huawei AI Cube

The Huawei AI Cube is Huawei’s first smart speaker, offering a built-in Amazon Alexa assistant which gives it similar skills to the Amazon Echo, such as the ability to answer questions, control smart home devices, play music and access a library of over 50,000 skills.

While the Huawei AI Cube is pretty impressive volume-wise, what sets it apart from the Amazon Echo is that it is both a 4G router and a speaker, meaning it can be used to connect devices to the internet.

Check out more of our thoughts in our hands on Huawei AI Cube review

Best headphones: Sony WH-1000XM3

The latest addition to the Sony headphones family, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a huge upgrade from the previous X2 model. The audio is crystal clear, the noise-canceling technology works wonders and they have an improved design that's more comfortable than ever.

Definitely one for those who like to shut out the noise of the world on their commute.

Take a look at our hands on Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones review

Highly commended headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b / Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds

Not quite winners, but a close second. The Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b / Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds provide enhanced sonic performance and portability.

Best Wearable Tech: Garmin Vivosmart 4

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 was a definite standout. The fitness tracker measures your blood oxygen saturation levels using a wrist-based pulse ox2 sensor, meaning it can track your sleep quality. Arguably, even more impressive is the built-in body battery which estimates your body’s energy levels.

In addition to this, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 includes a heart rate monitor, VO2 max, stress tracking and the ability to track walks, runs, yoga and strength training.

Read more in our hands on Garmin Vivosmart 4 review

Best Innovation: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge

Blurring the line between a sculpture and a speaker, the Beosound Edge is a marvel to look at and to use. The coin-shaped wireless speaker has proximity sensors which bring the aluminium interface to life when you are near - from there it’s a simple tap to stop, start or skip songs.

If you want to increase or decrease the volume you simply rock the speaker backwards or forwards.

The hefty speaker can be mounted on a wall or placed in a room to seamlessly blend with the decor, while sound direction can be controlled using the Band and Olufsen app.

It’s definitely a unique product.

Highly Commended Innovation: Acer Predator Thronos

Just losing out the the Beosound Edge, the Acer Predator Thronos ushers in a new level of gaming chair - with ergonomic seat design, a foot rest and super immersive vibrations which react according to the gameplay.

Best in Computing: Lenovo Yoga Book C930

The new Lenovo Yoga Book C930 marked a triumphant return to Lenovo’s Yoga Book product line. Lenovo’s sequel addresses many of the issues associated with the original model, delivering sharper displays, more power and ports, and a fingerprint reader. But it doesn’t come cheap, retailing at $450 (about £340, AU$600).