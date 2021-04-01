How to watch Top Chef online: stream every season 18 episode anywhere

With lockdown stopping many of us from visiting our favorite restaurants, host Padma Lakshmi makes a timely return this week, serving up a tempting taste of fine dining. Read on and we'll tell you where to watch Top Chef Season 18 online wherever you are.

Having showcased the chefs of San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and New York City, this new season turns its attention to the talented foodies of picturesque Portland, Oregon.

Top Chef: Season 18 at a glance When: Thursday from April 1 Channel: Bravo Time: 8pm ET/PT Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Despite the production challenges of the coronavirus, we’ve been told to expect the regular helping of chefs competing against each other in culinary challenges.

Padma will be joined once again by regular judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, along with a host of familiar guest critics including Gregory Gourdet, Richard Blais, Carrie Baird and Nina Compton, while Portlandia comedy duo Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are also set to make an appearance.

With Oregon fast growing a reputation as an American culinary hot spot thanks to its wine producing valleys and fresh fish from the coast, Season 18’s setting should make for an appetising new installment of the show.

Watch Top Chef season 18 online easily by following our guide below.

How to watch Top Chef: Season 18 online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now wanting to watch Top Chef, you’ll likely be unable to watch series 18 due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Top Chef online no matter where you are. The simple bit of software changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from. Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect. You'll then be free to enjoy Top Chef online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Top Chef online: stream season 18 in the US

Top Chef: Season 18 is being aired on Bravo in the US, which is available as part of most cable packages. However, if lengthy commitments aren't your thing and you prefer to stream content, then the new season is just as easy to watch when it airs at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday nights with one of the following services. The first we would recommend is Sling TV, its Blue bundle of which costs just $35 a month and includes Bravo. Better still, you can save even more if you opt for the combined Orange and Blue Sling TV package for just $45 a month, gaining access to even more channels. A final option is fuboTV, which also offers Bravo and will give you a 7-day free trial. Should you subscribe to one of these services but find yourself out of the US for whatever reason, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Top Chef just as if you were at home - here's how.

Can I watch Top Chef season 18 online in the UK?

There currently isn't any confirmed news on where and when you'll be able to watch season 18 of the show in the UK, but the educated guess is that'll eventually end up on Hayu. The streaming service dedicated to reality TV shows, currently has season 1 through to 17 available on demand. It offers a free 1-month trial and costs £4.99 a month thereafter - or you can grab it for less at Amazon Prime Video, where it costs just £3.99 a month. As well as Top Chef, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is another epoch-defining series you can watch on Hayu.

How to watch Top Chef season 18 online in Australia

You don't have too much longer to wait if you're a fan of the show Down Under and you're a Foxtel subscriber. Season 18 premieres on Fox Arena on Saturday, April 3 at 2pm AEDT and is repeated at 8:30pm. Foxtel's on demand service Foxtel Now will also be streaming the new season. Alternatively, an entry-level package to Binge is only AU$10 per month, which provides one stream in SD quality. For AU$14 a month get two HD streams, and for AU$18 per month you can get four streams. To see if Binge is the right streaming service for you, you can always opt to try out its 14-day free trial. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies.

How to watch Top Chef online in Canada

Canadians can watch the new season of Top Chef via Food Network Canada. The dedicated culinary network will show the new series almost in tandem with the US, going out at the slightly later time of 10pm ET/PT on Thursdays. Food Network Canada is available via most cable networks and shows can also be watched live and on demand through Stack on Amazon Prime Video Channels as well as the Global TV App. In the meantime, remember that anyone in Canada from abroad can always check out a good VPN to watch TV shows and films on the same services they'd normally use at home.