How to watch The Voice online: stream US season 19 from anywhere

America, practice those lip trills and octave slides, because The Voice has returned! The nation’s top vocalists will attempt to wow musical gurus Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson for the chance to win $100,000 and a life-changing record deal with Universal. Will they make the judges' heads – and chairs – spin? Read on to find out, as we explain how to watch The Voice season 19 online from anywhere.

Watch The Voice season 19 Cable viewers will find the award-winning talent show on NBC every Monday from October 19 at 8pm ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, Sling TV provides live access to NBC and over 40 other channels from $30 per month (after its 3-day free trial).

Gwen Stefani is back after a Season 18 hiatus, ready to trade playful jibes with the other judges as they try and entice the most talented performers onto their team. But she’ll have to contend with the loquacious Clarkson, multi award-winning John Legend, and her very own beau, country music icon Blake Shelton. Of course, each can delight in employing the “Block” option once a season, which disqualifies a fellow judge from snagging an exceptional contestant.

Of course, it’s no longer unusual to see a live studio audience replaced by a wall of virtual faces, or that contestants and judges are expected to social distance. A few dozen feet won’t diminish the fantastic rapport between the fab four, and they’ve found some fun ways to overcome distancing - Stefani has a T-shirt canon this season…and she’s not afraid to use it!

So, are you Team Blake, John, Kelly or Gwen? Follow our guide below and watch The Voice season 19 online from anywhere to find out.

More singing drama: here's how to watch The Masked Singer online

How to watch The Voice season 19 online from outside your country

Want to follow our hopeful contestants and catch every exceptional performance, but plan on travelling abroad during the next few months? You’ll find that regional restrictions prevent you from streaming your favorite shows, like the latest season of The Voice.

Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch the US version of The Voice online no matter what your location. This simple piece of software alters your IP address, allowing you to access individual episodes live or on-demand just as if you were on the sofa back home.

ExpressVPN is today's top VPN in the world

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, straightforward to use, and incredibly secure. It's also compatible with a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Plus, you can try it for free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Even better, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. The just click connect, and you’ll be able to watch The Voice season 19 online from anywhere. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Voice season 19 for FREE in the US

Sing when you’re winning! There are plenty of ways to enjoy the latest instalment of The Voice. If you’ve already got a cable subscription with NBC included in your channel line-up, then tune in from 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on Monday nights from October 19. You can watch episodes live online too – although you will need your TV provider login details handy – and recently broadcast episodes will be available to view on-demand. Those who prefer to stream their TV shows via the web should explore the OTT options listed below: Sling TV has NBC available with either its $30 Sling Orange plan or $45 Sling Orange + Blue plans, and both currently have a 3-day free trial available. It's worth quickly checking the list of select markets NBC is available in beforehand. Peacock is NBC’s very own on-demand service. Episodes of The Voice are added the day after they first air, and you can watch these as part of its FREE plan – although the caveat is that you have to endure adverts. However, if you want more content – 10,000 hours of TV gold – then upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month; or pick Peacock Premium (no ads) at $9.99 a month. That way you can stream more and have far fewer annoying interruptions. Both offer a 7-day free trial first. Hulu + Live TV is a more costly option, but you get more bang for your buck. For $54.99 a month you get a bounteous library of on-demand films and acclaimed tv shows, like The Great and The Handmaid’s Tale, plus over 65 live channels, which, as well as NBC, includes ESPN, National Geographic, FX, ABC and many more. You can trial the platform for 7 days absolutely free too before committing.

How to watch The Voice season 19 online in Canada

Canadians can share all the chair-swivelling excitement of the Blind Auditions at the same time as their American cousins, as season 19 of The Voice goes out on Mondays on CTV at 8pm ET / 7pm CT. You can watch online too via the network's website, but you’ll need to enter your TV provider login details first. Out of the country on holiday and don’t want to miss those high notes? A VPN like ExpressVPN is an ideal way to keep up with your favorite TV shows while abroad. Just download it and you’ll be singing along with The Voice season 19 online no matter where you are – but probably not in the shower.

Can I watch The Voice season 19 in the UK?

Sadly, it’s a big flat noooooo. There’s nowhere to watch The Voice USA season 19 or any other season in the UK. This might be due to the fact that there are already dozens of versions of the franchise worldwide, including The Voice UK.

However, Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs will return alongside new judge Anne-Marie for season 10, which will be available to view on ITV sometime in 2021.

Those in North America travelling abroad while The Voice USA plays out don’t have to miss a single Battle Round or live final. As outlined above, you can purchase the best VPN and connect to your preferred on-demand service no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch The Voice season 19 in Australia?

Unfortunately, The Voice USA is also unavailable to stream for fans of the franchise Down Under. The format does have an Australian version, however, with a rotating panel of esteemed judges that last included Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland, and Guy Sebastian. And, although Season 9 ended in July this year, it’s back to flood your ears with joy in 2021, but now on the Seven Network.

It’s worth remembering that if you’re travelling for work or business, geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to the on-demand platforms you rely on back home. A VPN provides a simple workaround though: updating your IP address to reflect whatever country you hail from, and so letting you stream the musical magic of The Voice season 19 online from anywhere in the world.