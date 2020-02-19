How to watch Survivor online: stream Winners at War from anywhere

TV show Survivor is the very epitome of endurance. A group of contestants stranded together for over a month are forced to live off their wits, complete tough team challenges, and try to avoid eviction to win a million dollars and become "Sole Survivor". The show's longevity is equally impressive. Hosted by Jeff Pabst from its inception in 2000, it remains one of the most popular television shows on broadcast television - and we'll help you make sure that you can watch Survivor online no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Survivor online: when and where? Want to catch the fun in Fiji? Survivor: Winners at War is broadcast every Wednesday night on CBS at 8pm ET / PT and 7pm CT. Episodes are also available to watch live on CBS All Access and on demand as they become available.

The producers have significantly upped the ante for Survivor: Winners at War. Dubbed "the biggest battle in Survivor history," it unites twenty past winners – the best of the best – to compete against each other for an unprecedented $2 million prize. Among them are "Boston Rob" Mariano, Parvati Shallow, and the only two-time winner in the show's history, Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Bringing even more heat to the Fijian island is the return of Edge of Extinction – a lifeline for contestants previously voted out – while the premiere introduced Fire Tokens, which allow individuals to purchase luxuries, food, and advantages. Expect drama. Expect deviousness. Expect more twists than The Usual Suspects

To avoid missing out on the trials and tribulations of this epic 40th season, read on. We detail how to watch Survivor: Winners at War online from anywhere, and what to do if you find yourself stranded far from home.

It's back - see how to watch The Walking Dead online

Watch Survivor: Winners at War online from outside your country

Geo-blocks making you feel like a pariah on the Edge of Extinction? If you find yourself away from home for business or on an extended vacation when the latest episode drops, don’t despair. You can still enjoy all the latest Survivor schemings.

Or say you’re in a region where this content hasn’t been made available. Utilizing a VPN will let you stream Survivor: Winners at War no matter where you’re watching from. This basic bit of software can change your IP address so you can access each episode live or on demand as episodes become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs you can purchase online, though we’d recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, safe, and easy to setup. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. With a flexible 30-day money back guarantee too, ExpressVPN is particularly enticing. But, even better is that if you purchase an annual plan you get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal for an essential bit of kit. Once installed, just find the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click connect. You can then watch Survivor online and stream Winners at War from anywhere, which leaves you free to see Jeff Pabst grill the contestants – though not literally – during Tribal Council.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in the US

If you have cable, Survivor is broadcast weekly on CBS at 8pm ET / PT and 7pm CT and then available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 p/m for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 to stream without commercials. Alternatively, there are numerous cord-cutting TV streaming services that have your viewing needs covered. Each comes with a free trial, usually of 7 days:

FuboTV : $55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS.

$55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS. Hulu + Live TV : One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available.

: One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. AT&T Now : Of their numerous plans, the cheapest is $65 p/m for over 40 channels, including HBO.

: Of their numerous plans, the cheapest is $65 p/m for over 40 channels, including HBO. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Amazon Prime Video: You’ll need to sign up to Prime for $12.99 p/m and include CBS All Access, which is an additional $5.99 p/m. Both come with free trials though.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in Canada

If you live in Canada and have cable, Global TV airs new episodes of Survivor the same day and time as the US. You can also get access to Global's online streaming service for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free the first seven days after being broadcast.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in Australia (for FREE)

Aussies can thank 9Go for bringing them the latest in comedy, entertainment and reality TV – all for FREE! If you don't have cable, you can watch the channel's live programming and on demand content via online streaming service 9Now. Just create a Nine account and log in to watch Survivor online. Of course, if you're away from Oz, you'll have to connect to a VPN service like ExpressVPN to watch Winners at War from anywhere else.

How to watch Survivor: Winners at War online in the UK