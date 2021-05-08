How to watch SNL with Elon Musk: stream Saturday Night Live online from anywhere

The most hotly anticipated - grudgingly in many corners - episode of Saturday Night Live in years sees Elon Musk, the on-off-on-off richest person in the universe take hosting duties. Read on as we detail how to watch SNL with Elon Musk online and stream Saturday Night Live from anywhere - including for free in some places.
Musk is an enormously divisive figure - a genius who's done more to champion clean energy than almost anyone else, ever, yet also an infantile attention-seeker prone to huge overreactions when things don't go his way.
When: Saturday, May 8
Time: 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT
TV Channel: NBC
These are strange times we're living in, but Musk isn't the first obscenely wealthy stable genius to host the show. Steve Forbes stepped into the spotlight in 1996, an infamous episode best remembered for Rage Against the Machine hanging a pair of upside-down American flags on stage. The flags were frantically removed on producers' orders, and the band was subsequently booted out of the building.
Some of Musk's most recent misdemeanors include repeatedly playing down the severity of the pandemic, and pressuring Tesla employees back to work, leading to hundreds of Covid-19 cases.
However, the Tesla and SpaceX bigwig is famously unfunny, his ceaseless stream of jokes, memes and outrageous stunts often coming off as desperate - which could make for extraordinarily painful viewing.
You can watch Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk online and stream SNL live from anywhere – just read on to find out how.
How to watch SNL live online: stream Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk in the US
You can tune into the Elon Musk episode of SNL live on NBC at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, May 8.
You can also tune in online via the NBC website (log-in with the details of your cable provider) or via NBC's streaming service, Peacock, which offers every episode of Saturday Night Live on-demand.
Better still, Peacock offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch SNL online.
Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you'd prefer to watch SNL without ads, you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Other cord-cutting options that offer access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $35 per month, or the more expensive, more fully-featured fuboTV from $64.99, which has the bonus of offering a free trial so you can see if it's right for you.
If you're abroad and looking to connect to your registered US VOD service, just download a VPN as per our guide below.
How to watch Saturday Night Live online from outside your country
If you're abroad when the Elon Musk Saturday Night Live episode airs, regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming SNL online.
Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.
How to watch Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk online in the UK
UK-based fans of SNL and Elon Musk have to wait a little longer, with the episode airing on Sky Comedy at 9pm BST on Sunday, May 9 - a day later than the US.
Sky also lets you catch up on a selection of recent Saturday Night episodes, so don't worry if you miss the UK TV premiere of the Elon Musk episode.
We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers.
If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching SNL on the cheap and without a contract, with an Entertainment Pass the one you want.
If you're temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a VPN.
How to watch SNL online: stream the Elon Musk episode in Canada
Saturday Night Live with Elon Musk airs in Canada at the same time that it does in the US - that's 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Saturday, May 8.
You can tune in via Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV, which also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign up, but provided you can do that, you can watch all-new SNL episodes absolutely free.
Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.
How to watch SNL with Elon Musk online in Australia
The Elon Musk SNL episode is being shown in Australia, but the bad news is that you're going to have to wait a whole extra week.
It will air for the first time on Australian TV at 4am AEST on Saturday, May 15 - though it'll also be on at the slightly more reasonable time of 7.10am on Fox8+2.
The better option, however, may be to stream the episode via a Foxtel Now subscription - and you can do it for free.
Foxtel Now lets you watch all of the service's catch-up content, as well as its live TV streams, and starts at AU$25 per month after a FREE 10-day trial.
Not in Australia right now? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Foxtel with you wherever you go - all you need to do is download a VPN to connect to your favourite services from back home.