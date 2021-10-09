How to watch SailGP Cadiz 2021 live streams for free and from anywhere

This has been a chaotic season for Spain, smattered with as many DNSes as second-place finishes, as well as a couple of finals and a disqualification. But with the Fiesta Nacional de España on the horizon and a raucous Andalusian crowd watching on, can the crew put a strong weekend together? Follow our guide to watch the Spain Grand Prix online and get a SailGP Cadiz live stream wherever you are right now - and best of all you can tune in for FREE.

SailGP Cadiz live stream 2021 Dates: October 9-10 Location: Bay of Cadiz, Spain

The European leg of the season finishes in the Bay of Cadiz, with Japan protecting a narrow lead at the top of the charts.

Australia can consider themselves desperately unlucky to be trailing, having been hamstrung by persistent technical issues at Saint-Tropez, and now find themselves level-pegging with the US.

But nobody had a worse weekend than France, who dropped down the pecking order into last place at their home race, Denmark leapfrogging them in spite of a broken jib sheet.

Can Billy Besson salvage some pride before the fleet makes for Sydney?

With the next SailGP round scheduled for December, make sure you don't miss this one. Read on for full details of how to get a Spain Grand Prix live stream and watch SailGP Cadiz online this weekend - catch all the action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

Free SailGP live stream: where can you watch the Spain Grand Prix for free?

Because SailGP is relatively new, there are loads of ways to watch all of the action for free all around the world.

The best way to tune in to the Spain Grand Prix is via the SailGP YouTube channel or the SailGP Facebook page, both of which are live streaming all of the action from Cadiz.

However, the rights differ from place to place. For instance, in the UK the race is being live streamed on YouTube while Facebook is showing a replay afterwards, whereas in the US the race is being live streamed by both, and in Australia YouTube and Facebook can only show a race replay.

Many big-name broadcasters are also showing the action, Fox Sports in Australia being an obvious example. Read on for country-by-country details of who has a SailGP Cadiz live stream.

2021 SailGP Cadiz schedule

Saturday, October 9

Spain Fleet Race 1 - 4.44pm CEST / 3.44pm BST / 10.44am ET / 1.44am AEDT

Spain Fleet Race 2 - 5.09pm CEST / 4.09pm BST / 11.09am ET / 2.09am AEDT

Spain Fleet Race 3 - 5.34pm CEST / 4.34pm BST / 11.34am ET / 2.34am AEDT

Sunday, October 10

Spain Fleet Race 4 - 4.44pm CEST / 3.44pm BST / 10.44am ET / 1.44am AEDT

Spain Fleet Race 5 - 5.09pm CEST / 4.09pm BST / 11.09am ET / 2.09am AEDT

How to live stream SailGP Cadiz from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic SailGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred SailGP live stream. It's a very affordable workaround and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 SailGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to watch SailGP Cadiz: live stream Spain Grand Prix FREE in the US

Fans in the US are spoilt for choice, with the SailGP Cadiz being live streamed on both YouTube and Facebook. That, of course, means you don't have to pay a penny to watch the Spain Grand Prix. Coverage starts at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on both platforms on both days. If you miss the action and have the channel on cable, CBS Sports Network is showing a full replay of Day 1 at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday, and a full replay of Day 2 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sunday evening. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch SailGP Cadiz for FREE in the UK

As mentioned above, SailGP fans based in the UK can watch the Spain Grand Prix for FREE on YouTube, with coverage starting at 3.30pm BST on both Saturday and Sunday. The event is also being shown on Sky Sports, but why pay if you can tune in for free? Well, Sky Sports offers plenty more besides, including Premier League, F1 and NFL action, not to mentions loads of great movies and TV shows. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch SailGP Cadiz sailing in Australia

The Australian TV broadcaster for SailGP is Fox Sports, but even if you don't have the channel on cable, you can tune in on great value sports streaming service Kayo Sports. SailGP is one of more than 50 sports that Kayo has the rights to, including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Prepare to lose plenty of sleep though, with coverage starting at 1.30am AEDT on both days of the Spain Grand Prix. If you'd rather get a full night of kip, you can watch a full replay on YouTube and on Facebook 24 hours after the event. Australians abroad can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

