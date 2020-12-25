How to watch EastEnders 2020 Christmas special free online in UK and from anywhere

British institution EastEnders is on TV almost every day, with more than 6,000 episodes to its name clocked up over a crazy 36 seasons - and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Read on as we explain how to watch the EastEnders Christmas 2020 episode online tonight - it's 100% FREE to watch EastEnders for anyone in the UK. while fans of the show elsewhere can also tune in to the special with the help of our guide. What time is EastEnders on tonight? We answer all those questions and more below.

Watch EastEnders Christmas 2020 special Channel: BBC One Time: 9.10pm GMT FREE online stream (UK): BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: try an easy-to-use, cheap VPN

Christmas Day EastEnders episodes are a particular treat for fans of the show, as they always feature some of the year's most dramatic moments in Albert Square.

Today's Christmas special promises to be especially explosive, with Ian Beale thought to be at the centre of the drama based on recent trailers - and the BBC's episode description teasing that "revenge is on the menu" in Walford this Christmas!

In fact, we're getting double the drama tonight, as the 2020 EastEnders Christmas special is a mammoth 55-minute episode. It airs at 9.10pm on BBC One in the UK - again, a completely free-to-air channel in the UK that has an equally free companion streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

You should hold a valid TV license in the country, of course, but provided that's the case - get ready to spend a crazy Christmas Day in Albert Square! Here's how simple it is to watch EastEnders Christmas special online free in the UK today - and stream the show if you're a Brit abroad over the holidays.

How to watch EastEnders Christmas 2020 episode online free in the UK

As we've said, it's totally FREE to watch EastEnders in the UK - either on TV or via streaming service BBC iPlayer. Tonight's EastEnders Christmas episodes airs at 9.10pm GMT and can be watched on BBC One on TV, or streamed live on iPlayer from the same time. After it's aired, you can also watch it on catch-up using iPlayer. This applies to anyone located in the UK, though you should have a valid TV license before signing up to watch iPlayer for free online. Assuming that's the case, you can watch the 2020 EastEnders Christmas episode tonight - either live or whenever suits you. The same is true of every EastEnders episode, in fact! Brits abroad needn't miss out, either, as all you need is a quality VPN to access the UK-based streaming services they normally watch at home. Below is a step-by-step guide explaining how easy it is.

How to watch EastEnders Christmas 2020 episode online from abroad

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss your daily Albert Square fix, then a VPN is the answer.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch the 2020 EastEnders Christmas special just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch EastEnders from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Oh yeah...and it has the power to unblock BBC iPlayer from outside the UK too. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's holiday deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to BBC iPlayer

Either head to the BBC website or the BBC iPlayer app and you can now watch every minute of the EastEnders Christmas episode tonight - no matter where you are.