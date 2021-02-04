How to watch Al Davis vs The NFL online: stream ESPN 30 for 30 documentary anywhere

Gearing up for Super Bowl is almost as much fun as sitting back to watch the big game itself, and ESPN has a treat in store for NFL fans ahead of this Sunday's showdown in the form of a new instalment of its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Al Davis vs The NFL online and stream the new ESPN 30 for 30 wherever you are in the world today.

Al Davis vs The NFL tells the story of former Raiders owner Al Davis' infamous feud with then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. Davis wanted to move the Raiders (now of Las Vegas) from Oakland to Los Angeles and change the team's name in the 1980s, the NFL didn't think it was that straightforward, and so Davis sued the league - and won.

All the while, the Raiders were busy racking up wins including two Super Bowls (1981 and 1984), making it the perfect aperitif for all those folks looking forward to a Super Bowl live stream this weekend.

Intriguingly, the new 30 for 30 documentary use so-called 'deep fake' technology to recreate digital versions of the two characters - both now deceased - rather than rely on archival footage. Not everyone's happy about it, given the overwhelmingly negative connotations of the tech - and the fact that no amount of computer magic will ever recreate Davis' fiery personality.

Nevertheless, it's another appetizer for NFL fans who just can't wait for the big game this Sunday, so you'll probably want to decide for yourself. Read on as we explain how to watch Al Davis vs The NFL and stream the new 30 for 30 ESPN documentary so you can make your mind up for yourself.

How to watch Al Davis vs The NFL: stream ESPN 30 for 30 online in the US

ESPN is airing Al Davis vs The NFL, a one-part 30 for 30 documentary, on Thursday February 4, 2021. Those with ESPN as part of their cable package can simply log in to ESPN's website with their provider details to watch online for free - or use the ESPN app to similar effect. Anyone else can get access to ESPN with an over-the-top service like Sling TV. Sling includes ESPN as part of its Orange package, which normally costs £30 a month but is currently enjoying a FREE trial offer that will let you watch Al Davis vs The NFL without dropping a dime. If you like what you see, Sling Orange includes not only ESPN, but also other stations as diverse as CNN, Comedy Central, TNT and the Food Network. Alternatively, if you want an even more fully featured cable replacement service, FuboTV plans start at $64.99 a month but get you ESPN and more than 120 other channels Al Davis vs The NFL will then become available on the ESPN+ streaming service after it premieres on TV.

How to watch Al Davis vs The NFL from outside the country

As we've just explained, it's really straightforward for anyone in the US to watch 30 for 30 documentaries like Al Davis vs The NFL on ESPN.

But for folk elsewhere, it may not be quite so simple. In some countries, you can buy access to ESPN Player, but in others geo-blocking restrictions will stand in your way.

This is especially annoying when you're from the US and would normally be able to access ESPN back home. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home - just from anywhere in the world.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch ESPN 30 for 30: Al Davis vs The NFL documentary online in the UK

American football fans and documentary aficionados in the UK can watch Al Davis vs The NFL using ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. It costs £9.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, so you can watch the latest 30 for 30 doc this weekend without paying a penny. BT Sport has also picked up select 30 for 30 documentaries after they've aired in the US in the past, so if you're a subscriber, it's worth keeping an eye on upcoming TV listings to see if it's crossing the pond. Remember, you've also got the option of trying a VPN as outlined above if you happen to be abroad for whatever reason and unable to access the streaming services you pay for and normally enjoy at home.

How to watch Al Davis vs The NFL 30 for 30 documentary: stream ESPN in Australia