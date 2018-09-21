Google 'Pixel Stand' charger leaked ahead of next month's Pixel 3 launch event

In a clear sign that the world has run out of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks in advance of the October 9 launch event, accessories for the two forthcoming smartphones have now surfaced.

Specifically, we're seeing the Google Pixel Stand – what's believed to be an official wireless charger that doubles helpful notifications display, theorizes 9to5Google.

Yes, there could be a hidden USB-C connector sticking out of this charger (masked by the phone), but a wireless charger would make this a more novel accessory in 2018.

(Photo Credit: 9to5Google)

What's interesting is that the Pixel 3 appears to sit upright in portrait mode, judging by the diagram photos the site found inside the latest Google app APK. It can show notifications and even a photo-filled slideshow; it's not just a static lock screen.

It won't be alone

Google's October 9 launch event is poised to usher in a new era for the traditionally software-based (but increasingly hardware-savvy) search company.

We're expecting to see a lot of devices – the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, and the now Google Pixel Charger. We may also get a new Google Home speaker.

Image 1 of 2 Photo Credit: MySmartPrice.com Image 2 of 2 Photo Credit: MySmartPrice.com



The Google Home Hub, said to have a 7-inch tablet-shaped display and a shrunken Google Home Max-like speaker stand, could launch at the October 9 event, too.

The Google event next month is going to be Ultra packed, to say the least. TechRadar will be reporting on the announcements live in New York, so stay tuned for more.