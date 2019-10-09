Google Pixel 4 5G could launch alongside 4G handset at October event

The Google Pixel 4 is almost upon us, with it set to launch on October 15, and while we're expecting to see the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, it looks like there could be a third handset on the cards as well – the Google Pixel 4 5G.

That's according to Japanese news site Nikkei Asian Review, which says an industry source told the publication that Google is testing a 5G handset that will be shown off at the October 15 event alongside the two new phones, a smartwatch and a notebook.

While the smartwatch and notebook are big news in their own ways, it's the 5G phone that's really intriguing – alongside Apple, Google is one of the few companies that hasn't entered the 5G race yet, although it could be about to.

Only a test?

That said, the sources state the Google Pixel 4 5G is in 'test production' while the 4G handsets are in full production. This means we might not see the next-gen device release at the same time as the main Pixel 4 and 4XL.

For now, this is just a leak and not confirmed by any means – but Nikkei has got stuff right before, most recently predicting the Nintendo Switch Lite before that was announced, so it's worth bearing in mind.

If precedents from other manufacturers are followed, the Google Pixel 4 5G could be almost identical to the Pixel 4 XL, but with the next generation of connectivity - a tactic used by Oppo, Samsung and Huawei to upgrade high-end phones to 5G.

However we've also heard a rumor that the device will be the Google Pixel 4 XL 5G, and it'll be more powerful than the other devices. That's somewhat of a tongue-twister name, though.

We'll find out either way come October 15, when Google hosts its Pixel 4 event. TechRadar will be on the ground, reporting live to bring you news, hands on reviews and analysis, so check back then for all the latest smartphone news.