Google Messages update could finally bring end-to-end encryption via RCS

The next version of Google Messages could add in a much-wanted security upgrade that offers its users extra protection, reports have claimed.

The APK Insight team at 9To5Google recently got wind of a new preview build of Google Messages v6.2, and among several changes in the new version was the mention of end-to-end encryption via RCS.

While RCS messaging has often been touted as the answer to iMessage, it had one critical flaw: the lack of end-to-end message encryption, which gives users confidence that their messages are truly secure. The upcoming version of Google Messages appears to have solved that problem: the APK Insight team’s exploring unearthed no less than 12 new strings of code in the "dogfood" app preview build that make references to end-to-end encryption, or ‘e2ee’.

As of now, there is no further information about the exact requirements for using end-to-end encryption.

What we do know is that for an RCS message, both the sender and receiver need to have a good internet connection. Should this not be the case, the app offers SMS or MMS as fallbacks.

Furthermore, the app will have extra protections in place. Users will be able to set whether other Android apps with pre-existing permission to view their messages can also view encrypted messages. Moreover, users will be reminded that messages are encrypted while sharing locations.

It will be some time before we know more, but the news seems to indicate that Google is making a push to seriously compete with iMessage through Google Messages, both in terms of features as well as security concerns.

Best encrypted instant messaging apps 2020 for Android

Via: 9to5Google