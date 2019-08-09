Google Chrome will soon let you copy text on one device and paste it on another

You can already use your Google Account to sync your Chrome bookmarks, browsing history and preferences between devices, but now Google is adding another feature: the ability to sync your clipboard.

This will allow you to copy content on one device, and paste it into another, eliminating the need to jot details like addresses or directions down on paper, or create a file in Google Docs.

Clipboard sharing won't be enabled on all your devices by default; for security, you'll have to choose which ones will be permitted to share data manually. It looks like it will be available for Chrome on both desktop and Android.

That syncing feeling

As Android Police reports, although clipboard syncing isn't available to try just yet, it looks like it will soon be available in Chrome Canary – an early build of the browser intended for developers and anyone who wants to be first to take new features for a spin.

To make sure you're ready when the feature arrives, download Chrome Canary and enter chrome://flags in the address bar. Scroll down the list of flags (experimental features that haven't yet been fully implemented) until you find 'Enable receiver device to handle shared clipboard features' and 'Enable shared clipboard feature signals to be handled'. Change the status box beside each of these from 'Default' to 'Enabled', and then just keep an eye on the Chrome Releases blog.