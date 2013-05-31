Don't panic, FIFA 14 won't really be £90 on Xbox One and PS4... will it?

Amazon has caused a little bit of an angry pitch invasion among some gamers by placing FIFA Soccer 14 up for pre-order for Man City wage bill-like cost of £89.99.

Both the PS4 and Xbox One of the footy SIM have appeared for just a penny short of ninety quid, which might just be enough to buy you a ticket to an Arsenal game at The Emirates.

The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game, which also have no solid release data as yet, have also made an appearance, but they're both priced at £40.

But before you go complaining, like Ryan Giggs in the face of a referee, over the potential price of next-gen games, it should be noted that the final cost of the game is unlikely to be that stated on the site.

Low-price guaranteed

The Amazon listing encourages gamers to "order now and you'll pay the lowest price between now and the release date."

On the respective listings the company also writes: "Please note that Sony has yet to announce cost prices for PlayStation 4 products. The price stated above is therefore liable to change prior to the release date. With our Pre-order Price Guarantee, you can order now and if the Amazon.co.uk price decreases between the time you place your order and the release date, you'll be charged the lowest price. For more on PlayStation 4."

It's not the first controversy that Amazon's strategy has caused this week. The company had some gamers worried that the Xbox One and PS4 will cost £600 at launch.

Again, it promised that users would pay the lowest price between now and launch later this year.

TechRadar has reached out to Amazon for an explanation and will update when a response is forthcoming.

All together now: "Ninety quid, yer 'avin' a laugh! Nintey quid, yer 'avin' a laugh."

Via Metro