F1 live stream: how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix 2019 online from anywhere

The 2019 Formula 1 season has seen Mercedes go from strength-to-strength but not without a few upsets along the way of late. Could the Singapore Grand Prix be another problem for the winning team or will Lewis Hamilton pull off another magic pole lap like last year for a super start? You can live stream F1 - no matter where you are in the world - to find out with our handy guide.

Singapore Grand Prix 2019 - where and when Singapore is the venue for the fifteenth Grand Prix of the 2019 season, with a challenging track 3.1 miles/5 km long that speeds its way around the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The times you need to know are as follows, all in local Singapore time (GMT+8) first: Practice 1 Friday, September 20 at 4.30pm (which is 9.30am BST, 1.30am PT, 4.30am ET). Practice 2 Friday, September 20 at 8.30pm (1.30pm BST, 5.30am PT, 8.30am ET.) Practice 3 Saturday, September 21 at 6pm (11am BST, 3am PT, 6am ET). Qualifying Saturday, September 21 at 9pm local time (2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET). The Singapore Grand Prix starts Sunday, September 22 at 8.10pm local time. So that's 1.10pm BST, 5.10am PT, 8.10am ET.

Yep, this F1 season has been filled with excitement as the racing performances delivered on everything a fan could want. The only problem, excitement wise, has been the consistency of Lewis Hamilton which means Mercedes have been the clear leader throughout the season.

That's why the Singapore Grand Prix could be a great race with its physically demanding Marina Bay Street Circuit shaking up the drivers thanks to its bumpy street surface and humid conditions. That should all favour the youth of the likes of the in form Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen – who are already nipping at the heels of relatively old man Hamilton.

Mercedes sit in the top spot for the constructors championship with Ferrari in second and Red Bull Racing following in third. Every win will count for the chasing teams as the season draws closer to the point of no return where Hamilton and his team can be chased no more. Singapore could be a key win and is not to be missed.

You can see all the exciting racing using an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world – here's how.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from outside your country

To see how you can stream F1 live from the Singapore Grand Prix in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, then scroll a little further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you try and tune in to your native stream from outside your country, you'll quickly discover that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to. That might sound complicated, by VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are actually surprisingly easy to operate. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. It's fast, secure, easy to use and works across pretty much any mobiles device and streaming box you can think of.

How to live stream Singapore Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has all the coverage exclusively this year, so ideal if you're already subscribed to Sky Sports. Using the Sky Go app will let you watch on various other devices, too, including laptops, Apple and Android mobile devices and via your PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't want to subscribe to Sky just to watch this Grand Prix, then you can grab a Now TV Sports Pass instead. It costs £8.99 per day or £34 for a whole monththat will let you catch all the practices, qualifying and the race itself and loads of other sport, to boot. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How live stream Singapore Grand Prix 2019 in Australia

The action will be shown on the paid-for services that will be showing the rest of the Formula 1 races this year - Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

Watch the Singapore Grand Prix in the US: live stream F1

In the US, ESPN has the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to watch a Singapore GP F1 live stream in the Canada

RDS and TSN have the rights to show the Formula 1 north of the border in 2019. Alternatively, you could try services like Sling or Fubo which have free trials and don't require cable. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

