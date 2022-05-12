Exclusive: Here's the OnePlus Nord 2T, and it has the 10 Pro's best feature

Audio player loading…

TechRadar can exclusively confirm that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the next mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, and we also have a world-first look at the device – albeit just its rear.

The next Nord handset has been rumored for some time, but OnePlus has now officially shared with TechRadar that the Nord 2T 5G is on the way.

Alongside the Nord 2T name – which marks the new phone out as a clear iterative update over the Nord 2, rather than an entirely new generation – we can also reveal two colors the handset will be available in.

In the image OnePlus shared with us (above), you can see the handset in both black and what appears to be a pastel green. Unfortunately we can only see the bottom portion of the phones, so we're still in the dark as to what the camera bump may look like, and how many sensors it'll feature.

What we can see, though, is a centralized USB-C port on the bottom edge, flanked by a SIM card tray and a speaker.

Previously, rumors surrounding the Nord 2T suggested that the handset may feature a 50MP primary rear sensor as part of a triple-camera setup, along with a 6.43-inch display, while another report claims it'll be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chipset – although OnePlus has not confirmed any specs to TechRadar.

'Fast charging, a powerful chipset, and a great camera system'

OnePlus is rapidly expanding its Nord handset lineup as it continues to move away from its 'challenger brand' beginnings, which saw it focusing on a single smartphone at a time.

We already have the Nord 2 and Nord CE 2, and the Nord 2T will be the third handset to sport a '2' in its name, although we expect the first of those phones to be replaced with this new device.

While OnePlus wasn't able to provide specific details on the Nord 2T's specs, a spokesperson for the firm told TechRadar that the handset will be "upgrading the flagship essentials of Nord 2" while also maintaining "an affordable price point."

The spokesperson specifically called out "fast charging, a powerful chipset, and a great camera system" when referring to last year's Nord 2, so these may well be the key areas where the 2T improves.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will support 80W fast charging

They went on to say "the OnePlus Nord 2T offers the same super-fast charging as the OnePlus 10 Pro" – which gives us our first confirmed spec for the new handset.

It tells us that the OnePlus Nord 2T will support 80W fast-charging. On the OnePlus 10 Pro that meant 0%-100% in just 30 minutes, and we'd expect a similar speed here.

Why 'T'?

OnePlus has used the characters 'T' and 'R' in a number of product names now, but what exactly do they mean?

The spokesperson told us that T models "represented a holistic performance upgrade for users" while R models are "entry-level flagship devices equipped with the latest technology", with a particular focus on charging and mobile gaming.

As for the Nord 2T, you'll have to wait to find out more information about the new phone – but that wait won't be too long, as OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch in May.