Every major new smartphone launched at IFA 2018

Giant tech show IFA isn't normally known for a glut of smartphone launches, but we've seen a number of new handsets arrive at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany and we've been hands on with them all.

Below you'll find our round-up of the best smartphones at IFA 2018, giving you your mobile fix in one place.

We seen new phones from a number of big names including Sony, Huawei, Motorola, HTC and even BlackBerry, so what are you waiting for? It's time to get your phone on!

Sony Xperia XZ3

The biggest smartphone launch at IFA 2018 was the flagship Sony Xperia XZ3, which boasts a new design from the Japanese giant.

As well as a new look the Xperia XZ3 packs a 6-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front camera and a 3,300mAh battery.

Read our hands on review: Sony Xperia XZ3

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

The Huawei Mate 20 may not be official yet, but the Chinese firm has treated us to the next best thing - the Mate 20 Lite.

It's a more affordable, pared-down version of the rumored flagship Mate 20, with a huge 6.3-inch full HD display, Kirin 710 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 20MP+2MP rear cameras, 24MP+2MP front cameras and 3,750mAh.

Read our hands on review: Huawei Mate 20 Lite

HTC U12 Life

The HTC U12 Life has a funky, laser-etched stripes pattern on the bottom two thirds or its rear, increasing grip and reducing the appearance of fingerprints on this premium-feeling, mid-range smartphone.

You also get a 6-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 16MP+5MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera and a 3,600mAh battery.

Read our hands on review: HTC U12 Life

Motorola One

The Motorola One boasts an all-glass design and pure Android interface, along with the claim that it will be one of the first smartphones to get the Android 9 Pie update.

You'll find a 5 .9-inch display complete with iPhone X-like notch, Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras and a 3,000mAh battery inside this phone.

Read our hands on review: Motorola One

BlackBerry Key2 LE

BlackBerry is still going, and the famous QWERTY keyboard got more accessible at IFA 2018 with the new, lighter edition Key2 LE.

The main attraction here are those physical keys on the front, and they line up beside a 4.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, 13MP+5MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Read our hands on review: BlackBerry Key2 LE

Honor Play

We already knew the Honor Play existed before IFA 2018, as the phone had been previously launched in China, but its global launch took place in Berlin.

This gaming-centric mid-ranger comes with a 6.3-inch full HD display, Kirin 970 chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 16MP+2MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera and a 3,750mAh battery.