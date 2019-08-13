DJI’s upcoming Mavic Mini drone to bring 4K recording to the masses

DJI is set to release its cheapest 4K drone yet with the Mavic Mini that is expected to bring 4K recording capabilities for $399 (about £327 / AU$593).

DJI has become the go-to choice for most prosumers and hobbyists for its range of smart drones that bring exceptional picture quality and range. The lineup starts with the $99 DJI Tello which is a toy drone and goes all the way up to Phantom series. Until now, the most affordable 4K drone was the Mavic Air, which is priced at $919 (£769 / AU$1,499 / INR 57,000). It seems like that is about to change with the new DJI Mavic Mini.

DroneDJ was able to get a few images of this upcoming drone from the Chinese patent filing, and it looks like a cross between the Mavic Air and the Spark. The Spark is long due for a refresh, and the Mavic Mini seems like the most apparent replacement to it, especially considering the same starting price of $399 (INR 28,500).

(Image credit: DroneDJ)

DJI Mavic Mini specifications

Portability is expected to be a big part of DJI’s new series of drones and will weigh around 350g and will be 270mm long diagonally when unfolded. The Spark was a tiny drone but would not fold, making it difficult to transport, so these foldable arms are a welcome change.

As for optics, the DJI Mavic Mini will have a 12MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that will be capable of recording videos at 4K and 1080p at up to 60fps. The camera module will be mounted on a 3-axis gimbal. It will also have DJI’s advanced wi-fi communication tech for an extended range. Considering that the Spark has a range of 2kms with the remote controller, the Mavic Mini should also have a range of about 2,000m or more.

The images also reveal a micro USB port and a micro SD card slot under the battery bay. But considering that all recent DJI drones have a USB Type-C connector, the Mavic Mini could make a switch to that by the time it reaches the markets.

Good news for Drone fanatics in India! I have got to know that DJI is planning to officially launch its drones in India. They are waiting for some regulatory approvals and if everything goes well, you will have them in the market soon! Great, right?! #DJI #DJIDrones pic.twitter.com/1a8GdkykWsJuly 28, 2019

If these rumours are indeed true, the DJI Mavic Mini will pose tough competition to every other drone maker and extend their lead in the drone space. There are some other drones that offer 4K recording at this price, and even fewer that have smart sensors and obstacle avoidance as robust as DJI’s. These lower priced drones should do well in price sensitive markets such as India, where drone adoption is just about to pick up.

DJI has an event scheduled for August 13, where we could hear more about the Mavic Mini.