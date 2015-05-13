Driverless and in control: the incredible tech that will make self-driving cars a reality

AI is at the heart of fears regarding automated technology of all kinds. But it's debatable whether driverless cars actually require anything that truly qualifies as artificial intelligence.

Instead, what they need are a series of robust systems developed to do specific jobs really well, such as detecting the edge of the road or managing traffic.

If there are grey areas, two obvious and related candidates present themselves: object recognition and what you might call accident prioritisation. The first involves distinguishing solid objects from (for example) a plastic bag being blown across the road. One might require evasive action, the other most certainly not.

Once you know what is around you, the next challenge is deciding what to do in the event of an unavoidable accident. What will your car decide to do, for example, if it has to choose between an accident that will kill its single adult occupant and an evasive move that saves the on-board passenger but involves ploughing into line of school children on the side of the road?

In reality, such a contrived scenario is unlikely to occur – but it still has to be accounted for. Ultimately, it's an ethical decision we can make as a society, and quite why people think such decisions are better made in a split second behind the wheel of a car is a mystery.

As for the recognition part of the problem, that isn't really an AI problem as much as an algorithm and machine learning problem. Volvo has already shown systems that are quite adept at detecting and distinguishing everything from children to moose. It's just a matter of time before the problem is thoroughly cracked.

That said, the question of who is in control remains a problem in terms of public perception. Consequently, some companies remain very cautious how they present autononous driving. Audi UK, for instance, told us: "Here at Audi, we make a point of using the term piloted driving, which means that the driver remains in control of the vehicle. The person at the steering wheel ultimately decides what the vehicle does, and can override the piloted driving assistance systems at any time."