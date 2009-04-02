TomTom ups features on mid-range sat navs

TomTom has announced this week that the latest versions of its popular TomTom ONE and TomTom XL sat navs will be loaded up with its IQ Routes tech free of charge.

IQ Routes looks at historical speed measuring info and immediately delivers the quickest route depending on the day and time you are travelling. Clever stuff indeed, but it only used to be available on the higher spec TomTom GO series.

"In addition, the two new models have been completely revised and feature a high-quality black finish, new user interface and increased European map coverage," TomTom informs us.

How much more black?

"The new TomTom ONE and TomTom XL devices strengthen our mid-range product offering considerably, through the combination of first-class navigation and competitive price points," says Corinne Vigreux, managing director of TomTom.

"IQ Routes allows drivers to take those routes that only well-informed local drivers would know. It takes away the stress and uncertainty of not knowing where to go or when one might arrive, as well as giving users a faster route in many cases.

"In addition, advanced lane guidance is an essential safety feature that gives drivers more confidence when dealing with complex junctions."

TomTom's new sat navs also feature advanced lane guidance, which eases the pain of navigating difficult or complex junctions and makes crossing multiple lanes, easier and safer.

UK retail prices on TomTom's new mid-range sat navs start from £149.99