Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 special edition speaker is ready to mmm... drop!

You gotta fight for your right to party, and Sonos is here to help. It's teaming up with legendary rappers the Beastie Boys to release a limited edition of its Play:5 speaker, with all proceeds of the sales going to charity.

The Beastie Boys Play:5 features a cool design by San Francisco artist Barry McGee printed across its grille – but that's about it in terms of differences from the core Play:5 speaker. It's more a chance to shout about your love of the Brooklyn trio than anything else.

Make some noise

However, pick up the $499 speaker, and you'll also be doing your part to support Peace Sisters, a charity that supports underprivileged women in Africa, and Little Kids Rock, the charity that gives greater access to music lessons to children across the United States.

The Sonos Play:5 is a powerful-sounding connected speaker, bringing multi-room audio to your home from practically every conceivable digital source. The Beastie Boys edition will act just like a regular Play:5, and will seamlessly slip into your multi-room set up.

While the Beastie Boys speaker will only be available at physical retail in Sonos's NYC brick-and-mortar store, you'll still be able to pick it up globally online through Sonos.com. Act fast – it's being made available in limited amounts, so this will get snapped up quickly.