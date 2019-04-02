iPhone 11 could have 25% bigger battery to support new features

Having already put forward the prediction that Apple will bring two-way wireless charging to the iPhone 11, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a supply chain report stating that the feature will be aided by the use of a larger battery in the upcoming devices.
As reported by Apple Insider, Kuo believes that a 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone XS will receive a 20-25% increase in battery size to accommodate the power sharing feature, while the battery in 2019's 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max replacement could be around 10-15% larger than last year's model.
It's believed that a thinner OLED screen laminate will allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the new handsets.
Additionally, Kuo also states that a 6.1-inch model (likely an updated version of the LCD-sporting iPhone XR) will only get a small battery boost of 5% or less.
Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt at this stage, however, Kuo's predictions have proven accurate more often that not – the analyst recently predicted an AirPods upgrade for 2019, that new iPad Minis would be released this yearand that the Apple Watch 4would boast a larger display.