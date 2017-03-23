Apple just bought this clever automation app, Workflow

Apple is interested in making your everyday tasks easier on the iPhone and iPad, and the latest sign of this goal comes from its newly acquired app, Workflow.

Workflow is an automation app that can string together commands based on recipes you create, and it's now free to download, according to TechCrunch.

With just one 3D Touch press of the Workflow app icon or Today screen widget, you can automate what's normally a multi-step process. It just workflows.

Want to upload your last photo to Instagram? Find the 10 closest convenience stores while on a run? Quickly transfer money to someone via Venmo?

Workflow helps accomplish all of this with custom shortcuts instead of having you sort through five or ten different menu screens.

What it means for the iPhone and iPad

Workflow can act as Apple's very own version of If This Then That (IFTTT) recipes. And while it remains an App Store app, it's not hard to imagine its ideas taking on new life with deeper system-level integration down the road.

iPad Pro in particular needs logistical help to close the gap between barebones tablet multitasking and real computer multitasking. Tablets everywhere have this problem. Just read up on our new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review.

Workflow's ideas could comes to the iOS 11 update that's expected in beta form at WWDC 2017 in June and in final form this autumn with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus .